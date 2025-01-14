Left Menu

Negligence Claim: Residents Sue LADWP Over Palisades Fire Water Shortage

A lawsuit claims that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power mismanaged water resources, crucial for combating the destructive Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades. The plaintiffs argue that the agency's alleged neglect left firefighters and residents without adequate water, exacerbating the impact of the historic wildfire.

Updated: 14-01-2025 09:11 IST
In a recent legal twist, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) finds itself at the center of a lawsuit filed on Monday. The suit accuses the large U.S. municipal utility of failing to manage essential water supplies during the catastrophic Palisades Fire.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, with claimants stating that the LADWP left the Santa Ynez Reservoir dry, complicating firefighting efforts. As the devastating blaze claimed lives and vast acres of land, LADWP faces scrutiny alongside calls for governmental inquiry.

As questions surface around emergency preparedness, LADWP spokesperson Ellen Cheng acknowledged the situation. She remarked on the importance of reviewing water system management amid climate challenges, foreshadowing significant legal and regulatory impacts.

