Maha Kumbh 2025: Sacred Dips and Spiritual Unity at Triveni Sangam

The first holy dip of Maha Kumbh 2025 began on Makar Sankranti, with sadhus from Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada taking the plunge at Triveni Sangam. The event brings together 13 akhadas, celebrating unity and spiritual tradition. Key Amrit Snan dates and comprehensive security arrangements are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:11 IST
Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada takes holy dip as first 'Amrit Snan' begins (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced its first Amrit Snan, as sadhus from the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada performed a sacred ritual at the Triveni Sangam. This revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers witnessed the participation of sadhus from all 13 prominent akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma.

Divided into Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen groups, these akhadas represent a vibrant spiritual tradition. Naga Baba Pramod Giri of Shambu Panchayati Atal Akhara expressed joy over the joint participation of Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada at the Shahi Snan, highlighting a longstanding custom of Naga Sadhus leading the procession.

Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara noted the profound sense of peace and unity at the event, emphasizing the fortunate position of those who could attend. With significant security measures in place, Maha Kumbh stands as a global religious congregation, set to continue until February 26, 2025, with key snan dates outlined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

