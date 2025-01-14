Jallikattu 2025: A Thrilling Tradition Revived in Tamil Nadu

The renowned three-day Jallikattu festival commenced in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, signaling the start of a culturally significant event. Avaniyapuram village saw the participation of 1,100 bulls and 900 bull-tamers, each vying for top honors. The best bull is set to win a tractor worth ₹11 lakh, while the most skilled tamer will drive away with a car valued at ₹8 lakh, among other prizes.

In line with directives from the Madurai district administration, safety and security measures are stringently enforced. Each bull is permitted to participate in only one of the district's three Jallikattu contests, accompanied solely by its owner and a trained handler. This ensures a fair and organized event structure.

Participants were required to register through the Madurai district's official website, with authorities verifying documentation for eligibility. Only approved candidates received a downloadable participation token, essential for entry. These measures underscore the event's emphasis on safety and compliance.

Jallikattu, particularly the Alanganallur events, enjoys international acclaim for celebrating Tamil heritage and rural valour. With anticipation building, this year's competitions are poised for significant engagement and global visibility. The initial Jallikattu event of 2025 took place recently at Thachankurichi village in the Pudukkottai district.

Pudukkottai holds the distinction of hosting the vast majority of Jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu, with numerous entry points and a bustling calendar of over 120 events typically scheduled from January to May. Jallikattu remains a pivotal part of Pongal celebrations, reflecting enduring cultural traditions.

This age-old spectator sport involves tamers attempting to halt bulls by clutching their humps, a practice dating back to 400-100 BCE, embodying a rich history linked to the Ayar community. The term 'Jallikattu' originates from 'Jalli' meaning silver and gold coins, and 'Kattu' meaning tied, highlighting the event's ancient and colorful legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)