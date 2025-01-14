Left Menu

Masdar Pioneers Gigawatt-Scale Baseload Clean Energy in UAE

UAE's renewables firm Masdar has unveiled a groundbreaking project producing 1 GW of baseload clean energy. Announced by Sultan Al Jaber during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the initiative aims to meet skyrocketing energy demands driven by technology and transform renewable resources into stable power sources.

Masdar, a state-owned renewable energy company in the UAE, has launched an innovative facility designed to generate 1 gigawatt of continuous clean power. This announcement was made by the company's chairman during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Sultan Al Jaber, who holds multiple key positions including CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, emphasized that this project marks a pivotal development in turning renewable energy into baseload power. 'This will, for the first time ever, transform renewable energy into baseload energy,' he declared, adding that the project could lead to a much larger transformation in the energy sector.

The urgency for innovative energy solutions was underscored by Al Jaber's warning about the rapid increase in energy demand, projected to rise by 250% by 2050 due to applications like ChatGPT. His call for diverse energy sources is rooted in the necessity to meet these escalating demands sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

