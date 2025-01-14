European Shares Rebound as Bond Yields Ease

European stock markets showed a recovery on Tuesday, recovering some ground lost over two consecutive sessions. The early trading session was marked by noteworthy gains in automobile and mining sectors, prompted by a decline in government bond yields across the continent.

The STOXX 600 index, a key barometer for pan-European stocks, rose by 0.6% after a cumulative fall of 1.4% in earlier sessions. Government bond yields saw a downward trend, with Germany's 10-year bund yield settling at 2.58%, offering some relief to investors.

Automobiles and parts registered a significant uptick of 1.5%, with basic resources following closely behind at a 1.1% increase. Meanwhile, in corporate developments, JD Sports Fashion saw a sharp drop of over 10% after lowering its profit forecast amid a cautious outlook for the upcoming year. BP reported a 2.5% decline, attributing the drop to anticipated impacts on fourth-quarter profits due to narrowing refining margins.

