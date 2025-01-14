Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: A Major Attack on Russia's Infrastructure

Ukraine has launched a large-scale attack on Russia, targeting key areas including Engels, Saratov, Kazan, Bryansk, and Tula. According to Andriy Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine's Centre Against Disinformation, the strikes focused on weapon production plants, oil refineries, and warehouses to cripple military logistics and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ukraine has launched a large-scale attack, hitting multiple strategic targets across several Russian cities, including Engels, Saratov, Kazan, Bryansk, and Tula, a senior Ukrainian official reported on Tuesday.

Andriy Kovalenko, who leads Ukraine's Centre Against Disinformation, announced on Ukrainian television that the strikes were aimed at crippling Russia's military capabilities by targeting vital infrastructure elements such as weapon production plants, oil refineries, and warehouses.

The attack represents a significant escalation in military tactics, focusing on undermining Russia's logistical and supply chains, with the aim of weakening its operational effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

