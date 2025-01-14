Left Menu

Russian Oil Interests Face Sanctions Pressure in Serbia

Russia is in talks with Serbia about the future ownership of the Serbian oil company NIS, following new U.S. sanctions against Russia's oil industry. Russian companies currently hold a majority stake in NIS, which is now under pressure to divest due to the sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:53 IST
Russian Oil Interests Face Sanctions Pressure in Serbia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed that Moscow is engaging with Serbia concerning the future ownership of the Serbian oil company, NIS. This comes amid geopolitical strains and economic maneuvers affecting global oil interests.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the new U.S. sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector have left Gazprom Neft, a major stakeholder in NIS, with a 45-day ultimatum to divest its shares. This move could significantly alter the ownership landscape of one of Serbia's key energy assets.

The current ownership structure sees Gazprom Neft holding a 50% stake, Gazprom with 6.15%, and the Serbian government owning 29.87%. Small stakeholders hold the remaining percentage. The looming divestment deadline raises questions about the future control and management of NIS amidst intensified international sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025