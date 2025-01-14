Left Menu

Rising Wheat Sowing Marks Promising Start to Rabi Season

Wheat sowing in India increased by 1.38% compared to last year, reaching 320 lakh hectares in the 2024-25 rabi season. The agriculture ministry reported steady pulses acreage and a lag in oilseeds area. Harvesting is anticipated to start in April.

Updated: 14-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:31 IST
Wheat sowing has increased by 1.38% year-on-year to reach 320 lakh hectares during the current 2024-25 rabi season, as reported by the agriculture ministry on Tuesday. This growth marks an improvement over last year, when the area was 315.63 lakh hectares.

While most rabi crops have nearly finished sowing, harvesting is expected to begin in April. The data showed that pulses maintained similar acreage to the previous year, standing at 139.81 lakh hectares as of January 14, slightly up from 139.11 lakh hectares last year.

By contrast, oilseeds lagged, sown on only 96.82 lakh hectares compared to 101.80 lakh hectares a year ago. Rapemustard seed specifically saw a reduction, covering 88.50 lakh hectares, down from 93.73 lakh hectares last year. Meanwhile, coarse cereal sowing remained flat at 53.55 lakh hectares for this effective rabi season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

