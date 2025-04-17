Qatar's Emir Visits Moscow: Pivotal Talks with Putin on Ukraine and Middle East

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani touched down in Moscow for critical discussions with President Vladimir Putin, covering Ukraine and Middle East topics. The Kremlin has underscored the significance of this meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the serious nature of the talks and the anticipated signing of multiple agreements. Peskov emphasized Qatar's pivotal role in regional and global affairs, noting the dynamic development of Russian-Qatari relations.

Qatar has been instrumental in mediating between Russia and Ukraine and aiding in humanitarian efforts. The summit offered a platform to advance peace negotiations in Ukraine and deliberate over energy cooperation. Key regional issues such as Syria and the Gaza Strip were also tabled.

