False Alarm: Polish Military Dismisses 'Shadow Fleet' Report

The Polish military has officially refuted claims of a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship circling near the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, as reported by a state broadcaster. The operational command stated unequivocally on Tuesday that no such incident had occurred.

Earlier, TVP World, citing a foreign ministry source, suggested that a Russian vessel was spotted near the subsea pipeline that transports gas from Norway to Poland. This alarming report was met with swift denials.

Both Poland's foreign ministry and its military confirmed later that they possessed no details or evidence supporting the occurrence of such an incident, further discrediting the report as speculative.

(With inputs from agencies.)