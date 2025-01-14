False Alarm: Polish Military Dismisses 'Shadow Fleet' Report
The Polish military denied a media report alleging a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship circled near the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline. The report, citing a foreign ministry source, claimed the ship was seen near the pipeline delivering gas from Norway. Both the military and foreign ministry had no such information.
- Country:
- Poland
The Polish military has officially refuted claims of a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship circling near the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, as reported by a state broadcaster. The operational command stated unequivocally on Tuesday that no such incident had occurred.
Earlier, TVP World, citing a foreign ministry source, suggested that a Russian vessel was spotted near the subsea pipeline that transports gas from Norway to Poland. This alarming report was met with swift denials.
Both Poland's foreign ministry and its military confirmed later that they possessed no details or evidence supporting the occurrence of such an incident, further discrediting the report as speculative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Road Incident Sparks Protests in Uttar Pradesh
Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas' Condition: Updates and Investigation Post-Incident at Nehru Stadium
JMPD and SAPS Ramp Up Security on N1 Amid Surge in Spiking Incidents
408 firing incidents reported in Manipur from May-October 2023; 345 from Nov 2023 to April 2024; 112 from May 2024 till now: CM Biren.
Legal Proceedings Initiated Over Liam Payne's Tragic Incident