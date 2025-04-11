Unidentified Assailants Strike in Mustafabad: A Shocking Shooting Incident
A young man was seriously injured in a shooting by unidentified attackers in Mustafabad, Delhi. The incident occurred on April 10. The police were informed by Ateeq Ahmed, the father of the victim, Mehraj. An investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.
In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was shot and seriously injured by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area late on Thursday night, the police reported.
The attack took place around 10 p.m. on April 10 in Gali No 15, causing panic in the neighborhood. Swift action was taken after Ateeq Ahmed notified the local police, informing them that his son, Mehraj, was the victim of the gunfire.
Mehraj was quickly transported to GTB Hospital, where he remains under medical care. Authorities have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated a thorough investigation, deploying crime and forensic teams to scrutinize the scene for leads on the perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
