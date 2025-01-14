Polish Army Refutes Report of Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Near Baltic Pipe

The Polish military has dismissed recent media reports alleging the presence of a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship near the critical Baltic Pipe subsea pipeline.

Information first surfaced from Polish state broadcaster TVP World, which cited a source within the foreign ministry, suggesting the presence of the ship near the gas line that connects Norway to Poland. However, the Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command was quick to clarify on platform X that no such incident took place.

Despite the denial, heightened security concerns persist in the Baltic Sea region due to previous incidents of damage to underwater infrastructure. In response, NATO has pledged to increase its defensive presence through the deployment of frigates and patrol aircraft to safeguard these critical areas.

