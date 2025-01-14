Delhi CM Atishi Accused of MCC Violation Amid Election Controversy
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi faces allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct by using a government vehicle for her campaign. Amid these charges, she questions the Election Commission's impartiality, pointing fingers at BJP's Parvesh Verma for similar actions. The case intensifies as political tensions rise ahead of elections.
- Country:
- India
A recent complaint has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, accusing her of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using a government vehicle for political campaigning. Police confirmed receiving the complaint and subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Govindpuri police station, following a submission from the Kalkaji assembly constituency's returning officer.
The FIR details claims made on January 8, 2025, where the District Election Officer of South-East Delhi was informed of Atishi's alleged misuse of a vehicle belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for her political pursuits. Such use contravenes prohibitions set out during election periods, as affirmed by a General Administration Department letter dated January 7, 2025, which warned of legal consequences under section 223 of the BNS.
In response, Atishi has criticized the Election Commission for selective scrutiny, drawing attention to BJP leader Parvesh Verma's actions—distributing money and goods under the guise of healthcare events. Atishi's counter-allegations suggest a need for fair enforcement of election regulations. The electoral climate remains heated as Atishi prepares for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, vying for the Kalkaji seat against strong opposition.
