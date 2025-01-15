Global Tanker Shortage Sends Oil Shipping Rates Skyward

Global oil shipping rates have surged, driven by a combination of new U.S. sanctions on Russia and increased demand for Middle Eastern oil shipments to Asia. These dynamics have contributed to a tightening in the global tanker supply, industry sources revealed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Shell secured three Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) at Worldscale 70, reflecting a notable rate increase for February Middle East crude loadings. Similarly, Shenghong Petrochemical booked two VLCCs for the same period, while Unipec's earlier bookings in late January were significantly lower Y at WS51-52.25.

Freight rates for supertankers along the Middle East to China route, known as TD3C, increased by 15%, reaching WS70.45 on Wednesday. Similar rate increases were observed on other routes, raising concerns among Asian refiners as spot premiums for crude escalate, squeezing their profit margins.

