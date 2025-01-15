Indian Army Day: A Tribute to Courage and Transformation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates the 77th Army Day, saluting Indian soldiers for their bravery and pivotal role in national security, disaster management, and peacekeeping. Army chiefs commend the Army's readiness and advancement towards modern warfare strategies, emphasizing the need for technological adaptation and continued dedication to national service.
On the occasion of the 77th Army Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended sincere greetings to soldiers, officers, and their families, highlighting their unparalleled courage, valor, and dedication in safeguarding the nation's borders and contributing to disaster management and peacekeeping missions.
Singh emphasized the Indian Army's essential role in national security, underscoring its readiness to tackle traditional and emerging threats. He lauded the Army's progress in adopting modern technologies and fostering self-reliance, which strengthens its stature globally.
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi praised the Army's commitment to national stability and development, addressing the dynamic security landscape and the need for transformative modernization. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan highlighted the evolving nature of warfare, stressing technology-driven military advancements, and paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers.
