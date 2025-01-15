Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Army Day with Inspiring Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warmest wishes to the Indian Army on the occasion of the 77th Army Day, observed on January 15. In his message, he lauded the soldiers for their 'indomitable courage and sacrifice,' expressing the nation's pride in their service.

Modi's message further recognized the Indian Army's 'glorious history' and emphasized its professionalism and ability to tackle various challenges. He noted that the disciplined and strong force has established a unique global identity, facing difficult terrains and handling disaster situations with unmatched dedication.

Underlining recent advancements, Modi highlighted innovative steps taken to adapt to changing times and enhance the country's strategic capabilities. He expressed confidence that the armed forces would play a pivotal role in building a self-reliant India. The Prime Minister concluded with a tribute to fallen heroes, marking the historic occasion of General KM Cariappa taking command in 1949.

(With inputs from agencies.)