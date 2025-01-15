Fog Causes Train Delays, Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates

Indian Railways reported delays for 26 trains on Thursday due to reduced visibility from heavy fog. Among those severely impacted, the Bihar S Kranti and Shr Ram Shakti Express are running over 285 minutes late. Extreme weather has disrupted operations for several days nationwide, with numerous trains significantly behind schedule.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi has plummeted to the 'very poor' category. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an AQI of 344 at 7 am today, compared to 252 yesterday. Data shows alarming figures across multiple locations, including a high of 414 at Vivek Vihar, indicating deteriorating air conditions.

The winter chill is also affecting air travel, causing flight delays at IGI Airport due to thick fog. Many homeless individuals in Delhi are seeking refuge in night shelters as the cold wave continues to grip Northern India, exacerbating existing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)