Fog Causes Train Delays, Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates

Severe fog across India is delaying 26 trains, while Delhi grapples with worsening air quality. The Bihar S Kranti faces a delay of 285 minutes. The air quality index has plunged to 'very poor', with Vivek Vihar recording the highest AQI of 414. Flight delays and a winter chill add to the region's woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:42 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Indian Railways reported delays for 26 trains on Thursday due to reduced visibility from heavy fog. Among those severely impacted, the Bihar S Kranti and Shr Ram Shakti Express are running over 285 minutes late. Extreme weather has disrupted operations for several days nationwide, with numerous trains significantly behind schedule.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi has plummeted to the 'very poor' category. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an AQI of 344 at 7 am today, compared to 252 yesterday. Data shows alarming figures across multiple locations, including a high of 414 at Vivek Vihar, indicating deteriorating air conditions.

The winter chill is also affecting air travel, causing flight delays at IGI Airport due to thick fog. Many homeless individuals in Delhi are seeking refuge in night shelters as the cold wave continues to grip Northern India, exacerbating existing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

