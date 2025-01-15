77th Army Day Marks New Era for Indian Armed Forces

On the occasion of the 77th Army Day, Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized a significant reduction in violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Highlighting the peaceful conduct of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, as well as the Amarnath Yatra, he said these were indicators of improving conditions in the region.

Discussing the Northern borders, Gen Dwivedi described the situation as 'normal but sensitive' and assured the army's readiness to handle any possible occurrence, stressing the ongoing development of modern infrastructure. On the Western borders, while a ceasefire prevails at the Line of Control, infiltration attempts persist.

The Army Chief also discussed the parade's rotation, with the 77th Army Day being celebrated in Pune, a symbol of military valor. Highlighting women's increased roles within the ranks, he acknowledged their contributions. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the army's bravery and vital role in national security and humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)