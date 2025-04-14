Controversy Over South Korea's Brief Martial Law Declaration
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol refutes coup allegations during a trial for declaring martial law, arguing it was a warning against parliamentary obstruction. The short-lived declaration resulted in his impeachment and sparked national turmoil, leading to an impending snap presidential election.
In a dramatic courtroom appearance, South Korea's ousted leader Yoon Suk Yeol vehemently defended his short-lived martial law declaration, stating it was 'not a coup d'etat.' Charged with insurrection, Yoon appeared at Seoul Central District Court, dressed in a dark navy suit and red tie, refuting the allegations against him.
The martial law, which lasted around six hours before being retracted amid public protests and parliamentary opposition, led to Yoon's impeachment for violating constitutional powers. Prosecutors claim Yoon lacked legal grounds for the declaration and attempted to paralyze governmental institutions. Yoon refutes these claims, asserting the move was a message against the opposition's government obstructionism.
As the afternoon session progresses, two senior military officers are expected to testify, with one already claiming orders to forcibly remove lawmakers. The tumultuous declaration, justified by a need to counter 'anti-state' elements, was met with swift resistance from parliamentary staff. Yoon's impeachment has heightened societal divides, setting the stage for a snap election now scheduled for June 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
