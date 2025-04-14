Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes to Halt Deforestation Near University of Hyderabad

The Supreme Court is set to review the Telangana government's plans to clear trees near the University of Hyderabad. Immediate deforestation activities have been paused following concerns about environmental impacts. Students and activists have protested against the land development, emphasizing the need for ecological conservation.

The Supreme Court of India is on the verge of a pivotal decision as it prepares to hear a case regarding the Telangana government's clearance of a large tract of forested land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad.

In response to apparent ecological disregard, the apex court has paused all deforestation activities, citing environmental concerns. The court's intervention, following a designation from senior advocate K Parameshwar, aims to protect biodiversity as evidenced by the presence of peacocks, deer, and various birds in the area.

Amid escalating protests from university students and environmentalists, the bench demanded answers from the Telangana government on compliance with environmental regulations and mandates a site inspection report by a central committee..

(With inputs from agencies.)

