Ankur Jhaveri Takes Helm at JM Financial's Institutional Equities

Mumbai's JM Financial has announced the appointment of Ankur Jhaveri as the new Managing Director and CEO of its Institutional Equities division under JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

Jhaveri, who brings nearly two decades of experience, will focus on strengthening the sales, trading, research, and derivatives sectors. He previously served as Managing Director at Axis Capital.

Holding substantial academic credentials, including an MBA in Finance and a Master's in International Finance, Jhaveri is expected to drive growth amidst emerging market opportunities, according to Chirag Negandhi, Managing Director at JM Financial.

