Ankur Jhaveri Takes Helm at JM Financial's Institutional Equities

Ankur Jhaveri has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of JM Financial's Institutional Equities division. With nearly two decades of experience and a strong financial education, Jhaveri aims to enhance the sales, trading, research, and derivatives sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:01 IST
Mumbai's JM Financial has announced the appointment of Ankur Jhaveri as the new Managing Director and CEO of its Institutional Equities division under JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

Jhaveri, who brings nearly two decades of experience, will focus on strengthening the sales, trading, research, and derivatives sectors. He previously served as Managing Director at Axis Capital.

Holding substantial academic credentials, including an MBA in Finance and a Master's in International Finance, Jhaveri is expected to drive growth amidst emerging market opportunities, according to Chirag Negandhi, Managing Director at JM Financial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

