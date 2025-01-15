Left Menu

Alok Kumar Agarwal Steps In as CEO of Zurich Kotak General Insurance

Zurich Kotak General Insurance has appointed Alok Kumar Agarwal as its new Managing Director and CEO, effective January 1, 2025. Agarwal succeeds Suresh Agarwal, joining from ICICI Lombard. The appointment follows Zurich's significant acquisition of Kotak Mahindra General Insurance, marking the largest foreign investment since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zurich Kotak General Insurance has announced the appointment of Alok Kumar Agarwal as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective from January 1, 2025. This decision was confirmed following the approval from the company's board.

Agarwal steps into his role succeeding Suresh Agarwal, having gained extensive experience with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company over a 22-year tenure where he held various leadership positions spanning corporate, SME, crop, and retail business sectors.

This leadership change follows Zurich's strategic acquisition of a majority stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Ltd, a move marking significant entry into a rapidly growing insurance market. This transaction stands as the largest foreign investment in India's general insurance industry since the FDI cap rose from 49% to 74% in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025