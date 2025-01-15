Left Menu

Kremlin Weighs Response to U.S. Oil Sanctions

The Kremlin is assessing how to minimize the impact of new U.S. sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector, involving companies like Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that all options are being considered, aiming to safeguard national and corporate interests amid the sanctions, enacted on January 10.

Updated: 15-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:16 IST
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced its intention to closely scrutinize the newly imposed U.S. sanctions on Russia's oil industry. Officials stated the focus remains on minimizing any detrimental effects, while keeping all potential responses on the table. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of actions that protect Russian interests.

In response to queries regarding Russia's possible retaliatory measures, Peskov did not dismiss any options. The goal, he articulated, is to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that the country's interests are paramount.

The new sanctions, enacted on January 10 by the U.S. Treasury, expand restrictions on Russian oil producers Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegaz, and a significant number of vessels involved in shipping Russian oil internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

