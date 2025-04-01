U.S. Sanctions Senior Chinese and Hong Kong Officials Over Hong Kong Repression

The United States imposed sanctions on six senior Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Monday, accusing them of 'transnational repression' and undermining Hong Kong's autonomy. This action is one of the initial moves by the latest Trump administration to address China's crackdown on democracy advocates in Hong Kong.

The U.S. State Department alleges that Hong Kong's national security laws were used to intimidate and silence 19 pro-democracy activists, including a U.S. citizen and four U.S. residents. These sanctions target individuals who have contributed to the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy contrary to China's commitments.

The sanctions, which include a block on U.S. properties belonging to the sanctioned individuals, encompass figures like Dong Jingwei, a key figure in Chinese intelligence, among others. The move underscores ongoing diplomatic tensions over human rights and freedom in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)