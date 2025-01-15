Kremlin Strategizes Against U.S. Oil Sanctions
Russia is focusing on mitigating the impact of new U.S. sanctions on its oil sector. The Kremlin is carefully analyzing the situation to minimize consequences and maximize national interests. All options are considered for response. The U.S. has targeted prominent Russian oil producers and vessels.
The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that its primary focus amidst new U.S. sanctions on the oil sector is to minimize potential impacts. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized this strategic analysis.
"We are carefully analysing the situation," Peskov stated, highlighting the aim to adopt measures minimizing these 'illegal' repercussions while prioritizing national and company interests.
The U.S. Treasury extended its sanctions on January 10, targeting major Russian oil producers Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegaz, and 183 vessels involved in shipping Russian oil.
