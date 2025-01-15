Delhi's Auto-Rickshaw Armada Drives Voter Awareness for 2025 Elections

In a strategic move to elevate voter engagement ahead of the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections, the city's Chief Electoral Officer, R. Alice Vaz, unveiled a fleet of over 3,000 auto-rickshaws on Wednesday. This sweeping initiative targets the city's 70 constituencies, advocating the exercise of voting rights among citizens.

Every corner of the capital is set to witness the campaign as these auto-rickshaws, adorned with eye-catching posters and slogans, traverse the streets. According to an official statement, this visible approach is intended to propagate the democratic ethos and motivate active voter involvement, spotlighting the criticality of voting as a core democratic right. Speaking to the public, R. Alice Vaz emphasized, "Voting is not just a right but a responsibility that fortifies democracy's bedrock. We aim to inspire Delhi's electorate to make their voices resonate."

The auto-rickshaws will function as mobile beacons for electoral awareness, conveying crucial details on voting procedures, polling schedules, and the impact of each vote. This creative drive is part of a larger agenda by the Election Commission to secure maximum turnout and comprehensive participation in the upcoming elections.

Scheduled for February 5, the Delhi assembly elections will occur in a single phase, with the counting of votes slated for February 8. Aspirants have until January 17 to file nominations, with scrutiny and withdrawal dates set for January 18 and 20, respectively. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)