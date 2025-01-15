Amit Shah Unveils Modern Marvels in Historic Vadnagar

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a series of ambitious development projects in Vadnagar, a historic city in Gujarat's Mehsana district, on January 16. Among these projects are the Archaeological Experience Museum, Prerna Sankul, and a state-of-the-art Sports Complex, all designed to offer tourists a unique cultural experience.

Vadnagar, with its rich 2,500-year history, has been a crossroad of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, and Islamic traditions. The city, Narendra Modi's birthplace, is now emerging as a vibrant tourist destination under the initiative fueled by Modi's vision. Research efforts by eminent institutions enhance Vadnagar's historical appeal while modern infrastructure developments unfold.

These projects are part of a broader plan to preserve Vadnagar's heritage while elevating its infrastructure. Amit Shah's visit will also include the inauguration of 'Prerna Sankul' and a Sports Complex, both pivotal in promoting education and sports. With the unveiling of the Archaeological Museum, Vadnagar showcases its cultural legacy through modern attractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)