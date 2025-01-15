Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Modern Marvels in Historic Vadnagar

Union Minister Amit Shah will launch numerous development projects in Vadnagar, Gujarat, enhancing its tourism appeal. This historic city, linked to PM Modi, will feature an Archaeological Museum, Prerna Sankul, and a Sports Complex, illustrating its rich cultural heritage and modernization efforts. The initiative aims to boost tourism and preserve history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:06 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a series of ambitious development projects in Vadnagar, a historic city in Gujarat's Mehsana district, on January 16. Among these projects are the Archaeological Experience Museum, Prerna Sankul, and a state-of-the-art Sports Complex, all designed to offer tourists a unique cultural experience.

Vadnagar, with its rich 2,500-year history, has been a crossroad of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, and Islamic traditions. The city, Narendra Modi's birthplace, is now emerging as a vibrant tourist destination under the initiative fueled by Modi's vision. Research efforts by eminent institutions enhance Vadnagar's historical appeal while modern infrastructure developments unfold.

These projects are part of a broader plan to preserve Vadnagar's heritage while elevating its infrastructure. Amit Shah's visit will also include the inauguration of 'Prerna Sankul' and a Sports Complex, both pivotal in promoting education and sports. With the unveiling of the Archaeological Museum, Vadnagar showcases its cultural legacy through modern attractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

