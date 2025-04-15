U.S. Plans to Halve State Department Budget, Close 30 Missions
The Trump administration is considering cutting the U.S. State Department budget by over $30 billion in fiscal 2026. This major reduction plan could see nearly 30 missions close, with foreign aid reduced drastically. The proposal, still in draft form, includes closing missions mainly in Africa and Europe.
The Trump administration is facing scrutiny after plans to slash the U.S. State Department budget by more than $30 billion in fiscal 2026 were revealed. Four officials have confirmed this drastic move, which may result in closing nearly 30 missions globally.
The Office of Management and Budget, responding to the State Department's funding requests, outlined the cuts. A confidential memo seen by Reuters detailed a proposal to shut down at least 27 missions, primarily in Africa and Europe.
The document also suggests ideas for a lower-cost operating model for four overseas missions and consolidating multi-mission posts, such as UNESCO in Paris. Neither the State Department, the White House, nor the OMB has commented on these plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
