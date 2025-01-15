Spain's Tourism Surge: Navigating Growth and Challenges
Spain is witnessing a remarkable surge in tourism, with an estimated record 94 million foreign visitors in 2024. This influx is boosting the economy despite European economic challenges. Authorities face challenges in managing tourism's impact on resources and housing. Initiatives are underway to promote sustainable tourism.
Spain anticipates a continued surge in tourism, expecting even more visitors in 2025 after a record 94 million foreigners explored the country in 2024, according to Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu.
The influx, up 10% from 2023, is a key driver of economic growth amidst a broader European economic slowdown. Tourists spent 126 billion euros in 2024, marking a 16% increase from the previous year, Hereu reported.
The tourist boom is, however, prompting concerns about rising housing costs in cities like Barcelona, pushing authorities to regulate rental accommodations more strictly.
The government is proactively managing the growth, with Minister Hereu highlighting measures to balance tourist concentration. He emphasized the need for sustainable tourism practices to mitigate environmental and resource-related impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
