Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole for Delhi Assembly Election Nomination

Delhi's Karkardooma Court grants custody parole to Tahir Hussain for January 16 to file his nomination for the Delhi assembly election. The AIMIM candidate, along with Shifa Ur Rahman, will contest the elections amidst legal challenges, including ongoing cases relating to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Delhi's Karkardooma Court approved custody parole for Tahir Hussain, allowing him to file his nomination for the Delhi assembly elections on January 16. Hussain, competing under the AIMIM banner, received this parole despite ongoing legal proceedings, including the notable Ankit Sharma murder case.

The court, under Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, directed that Hussain be escorted to the SDM Karawal Nagar office for his nomination on January 16, with an additional provision for January 17 if necessary. This parole approval follows the High Court's decision to grant custody parole while denying his interim bail plea.

In a similar development, custody parole was granted to Shifa Ur Rahman, another AIMIM representative, to file election papers on the same dates. His interim bail petition is set for a hearing on January 21. As Hussain and Rahman prepare to contest, the legal spotlight remains on severe allegations stemming from the 2020 Delhi riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

