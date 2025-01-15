Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole for Delhi Assembly Election Nomination

On Wednesday, Delhi's Karkardooma Court approved custody parole for Tahir Hussain, allowing him to file his nomination for the Delhi assembly elections on January 16. Hussain, competing under the AIMIM banner, received this parole despite ongoing legal proceedings, including the notable Ankit Sharma murder case.

The court, under Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, directed that Hussain be escorted to the SDM Karawal Nagar office for his nomination on January 16, with an additional provision for January 17 if necessary. This parole approval follows the High Court's decision to grant custody parole while denying his interim bail plea.

In a similar development, custody parole was granted to Shifa Ur Rahman, another AIMIM representative, to file election papers on the same dates. His interim bail petition is set for a hearing on January 21. As Hussain and Rahman prepare to contest, the legal spotlight remains on severe allegations stemming from the 2020 Delhi riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)