Uttarakhand Gears Up for 38th National Games with Robust Volunteer Force

As the 38th National Games approach, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that Uttarakhand is fully prepared to host the significant event. 'It's a huge celebration of sports,' remarked the CM, emphasizing the collective enthusiasm across different sections for participating in various capacities.

A robust volunteer force is being organized for the games, with plans to deploy 1,200 special sports volunteers sourced through India's National Sports Federation. Additionally, 2,300 general volunteers will be selected locally in Uttarakhand. These volunteers will undergo training in behavior and etiquette to ensure seamless operations, with the recruitment process actively underway. Over 30,000 individuals have registered as potential volunteers, completing online training and examinations, stated the official release.

Prashant Arya, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the National Sports Secretariat, clarified the roles, noting that special sports volunteers, experienced in national and international competitions, will handle tasks integral to sports arrangements. On the other hand, general volunteers will assist in logistics and guest management. An honorarium of one thousand rupees a day will be offered to special sports volunteers, while general volunteers will receive five hundred rupees daily, officials confirmed.

