Stock Futures Rally as Inflation Holds Steady

U.S. stock index futures continued their upward trend following a consumer inflation report that met economists' expectations. The consumer price index rose 2.9% annually in December 2024. Core CPI also matched predictions, fueling optimism about potential Federal Reserve monetary policy easing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures rallied on Wednesday as investors weighed a consumer inflation report, which matched economists' forecasts and signaled potential easing of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy this year.

The Labor Department's data revealed that the consumer price index increased by 2.9% annually in December 2024, aligning with Reuters' economist poll predictions. On a monthly basis, the index grew by 0.4%.

Excluding volatile sectors like food and energy, the core CPI rose by 3.2%, just below the expected 3.3% increase. This prompted significant gains in futures markets; Dow E-minis advanced 476 points or 1.11%, S&P 500 E-minis rose 66.5 points or 1.13%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbed 280.25 points or 1.34% by 08:32 a.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

