BSF Thwarts Smugglers with Drone Interception in Punjab

In a significant operation against narcotic smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday intercepted a drone from Pakistan carrying suspected heroin along the Amritsar district border. The drone, laden with 15 packets of a substance believed to be heroin and weighing approximately 8.560 kilograms, was recovered following a meticulously planned ambush.

The BSF's intelligence unit had received credible information about smuggling activities in the Balharwal village area, prompting the operation. During the operation around 7:45 am, the ambush team heard sounds of packages being dropped. A thorough search led to the discovery of a large package, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, indicating possible drone-based smuggling attempts.

Attached to the package were five illumination strips and a steel ring, further suggesting the use of drone technology for illegal deliveries. In another operation on January 12, the BSF uncovered a Glock pistol with a magazine and suspected heroin, weighing 548 grams, from a farming field in Ferozepur district. These discoveries highlight the BSF's ongoing efforts to combat smuggling operations and ensure national security.

