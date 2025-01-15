Left Menu

ABFRL's Bold Move: A Rs 4,789 Crore Fundraising Strategy

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) plans to raise Rs 4,789 crore through preferential issuance and a qualified institutional placement. This initiative aims to drive growth and prepare for its demerger. The move will also involve issuing shares to Pilani Investment and institutional buyers such as Fidelity Investments.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has unveiled plans to raise Rs 4,789 crore through preferential issuance and a qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. The move, anticipated to bolster its growth strategy, involves significant contributions from promoter entity Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation and investors like Fidelity Investments.

During a board meeting, ABFRL resolved to raise Rs 2,378.75 crore, which includes Rs 1,297.50 crore from issuing equity shares to Pilani Investment and Rs 1,081.25 crore from Fidelity. This fundraising is set to be discussed at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for February 13, 2025.

The initiative marks a significant milestone ahead of ABFRL's proposed vertical demerger. The company plans to separate its Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business into Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, expecting completion by the fiscal year's end.

