Left Menu

India's Path to Self-Reliance in Cell Manufacturing: The Role of Lithium Recycling

India aims for self-reliance in cell manufacturing by focusing on lithium recycling. With limited lithium resources, keeping the element within the country is key for growth in the sector. The Ministry of Heavy Industries collaborates with industry experts to develop supportive policies and incentives for battery manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:43 IST
India's Path to Self-Reliance in Cell Manufacturing: The Role of Lithium Recycling
  • Country:
  • India

India is strategically aiming for self-reliance in cell manufacturing by emphasizing the importance of lithium recycling. An official highlighted this crucial approach during the third India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit.

Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, underscored the pivotal role of recycling in light of the nation's constrained lithium resources. By keeping lithium within its borders, India could make significant strides in advancing its battery manufacturing capabilities.

The Ministry is collaborating with industry experts to draft policies that could spur growth via incentives and technical support, thus aiding the ambitious goals of the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025