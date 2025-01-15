India's Path to Self-Reliance in Cell Manufacturing: The Role of Lithium Recycling

India is strategically aiming for self-reliance in cell manufacturing by emphasizing the importance of lithium recycling. An official highlighted this crucial approach during the third India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit.

Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, underscored the pivotal role of recycling in light of the nation's constrained lithium resources. By keeping lithium within its borders, India could make significant strides in advancing its battery manufacturing capabilities.

The Ministry is collaborating with industry experts to draft policies that could spur growth via incentives and technical support, thus aiding the ambitious goals of the sector.

