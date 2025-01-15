Strengthening Wheat Procurement: A National Imperative

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi convened a virtual meeting with food ministers from major wheat-producing states to assess readiness for the 2025-26 Rabi Marketing Season procurement.

Key focus areas included district-specific targets, expanding procurement centers, and ensuring prompt MSP payments to farmers, underscoring the national importance of these strategies.

Attending ministers and officials reiterated their commitment to reinforcing wheat procurement, contributing to national food security and cost control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)