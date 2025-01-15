Strengthening Wheat Procurement: A National Imperative
Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi held a virtual meeting with food ministers from five key wheat-producing states to enhance procurement strategies for the 2025-26 Rabi Marketing Season. Discussions included setting district targets, expanding procurement centers, and ensuring timely MSP payments to farmers, crucial for food security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi convened a virtual meeting with food ministers from major wheat-producing states to assess readiness for the 2025-26 Rabi Marketing Season procurement.
Key focus areas included district-specific targets, expanding procurement centers, and ensuring prompt MSP payments to farmers, underscoring the national importance of these strategies.
Attending ministers and officials reiterated their commitment to reinforcing wheat procurement, contributing to national food security and cost control measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab govt says negotiations are going on at various levels with the protesting farmers and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to hospital.
Government Extends Fertilizer Subsidy and Crop Insurance to Support Farmers
Reliance Power's Strategic Payment Strengthens Its Debt Profile
Government Extends Fertiliser Subsidies and Crop Insurance Schemes to Support Farmers
Modi Government's Robust Support for Farmers: A New Year's Assurance