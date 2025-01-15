Left Menu

Strengthening Wheat Procurement: A National Imperative

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi held a virtual meeting with food ministers from five key wheat-producing states to enhance procurement strategies for the 2025-26 Rabi Marketing Season. Discussions included setting district targets, expanding procurement centers, and ensuring timely MSP payments to farmers, crucial for food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi convened a virtual meeting with food ministers from major wheat-producing states to assess readiness for the 2025-26 Rabi Marketing Season procurement.

Key focus areas included district-specific targets, expanding procurement centers, and ensuring prompt MSP payments to farmers, underscoring the national importance of these strategies.

Attending ministers and officials reiterated their commitment to reinforcing wheat procurement, contributing to national food security and cost control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

