Left Menu

Unseasonal Rains in Palghar & Thane: MPs Demand Compensation for Affected Farmers

Unseasonal rains have damaged crops and houses in Palghar and Thane districts. Local MPs Hemant Savra and Suresh Mhatre are demanding swift government intervention and financial compensation for affected farmers. They have engaged with local authorities and pledged to involve state leadership for timely assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:24 IST
Unseasonal Rains in Palghar & Thane: MPs Demand Compensation for Affected Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of unseasonal rains and hailstorms that have wreaked havoc in Palghar and Thane districts, local Lok Sabha MPs are calling for urgent government intervention. Crops and houses have been severely affected, prompting demands for immediate compensation to aid devastated farmers.

Palghar MP Hemant Savra toured the impacted areas, assuring locals that efforts are underway to secure necessary compensation. 'The government owes it to our farmers and citizens to provide assistance in these trying times,' Savra stated, as he pledged to urge the chief minister to expedite relief measures.

Meanwhile, Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre has emphasized the need for rapid crop assessments and financial aid distribution. 'We must act quickly,' Mhatre declared, after meeting with local officials to ensure that relief work progresses without delay. His appeal includes a written submission to the Thane district collector, promising to engage with the chief minister and deputy CM directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025