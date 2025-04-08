Unseasonal Rains in Palghar & Thane: MPs Demand Compensation for Affected Farmers

In the aftermath of unseasonal rains and hailstorms that have wreaked havoc in Palghar and Thane districts, local Lok Sabha MPs are calling for urgent government intervention. Crops and houses have been severely affected, prompting demands for immediate compensation to aid devastated farmers.

Palghar MP Hemant Savra toured the impacted areas, assuring locals that efforts are underway to secure necessary compensation. 'The government owes it to our farmers and citizens to provide assistance in these trying times,' Savra stated, as he pledged to urge the chief minister to expedite relief measures.

Meanwhile, Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre has emphasized the need for rapid crop assessments and financial aid distribution. 'We must act quickly,' Mhatre declared, after meeting with local officials to ensure that relief work progresses without delay. His appeal includes a written submission to the Thane district collector, promising to engage with the chief minister and deputy CM directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)