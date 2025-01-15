Despite recent U.S. sanctions, operations at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine are expected to remain unaffected. This assurance comes from Russian news agencies on Wednesday.

Evgeniya Yashina, the plant's spokesperson, stated that the sanctions would not impede the safe operation of the facility. The personnel's work will continue uninhibited, as confirmed by the TASS news agency.

The inclusion of Zaporizhzhia NPP in the sanctions list marks a significant geopolitical development but apparently leaves the nuclear plant's functionality intact as per the latest reports.

