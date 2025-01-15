Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Leave Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Unaffected

Recent U.S. sanctions against Russia's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine reportedly won't impact its operations. The plant's spokesperson, Evgeniya Yashina, confirms that both the safety measures and personnel activities at the facility will continue unimpeded despite being on the U.S. sanctions list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:35 IST
U.S. Sanctions Leave Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Unaffected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Despite recent U.S. sanctions, operations at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine are expected to remain unaffected. This assurance comes from Russian news agencies on Wednesday.

Evgeniya Yashina, the plant's spokesperson, stated that the sanctions would not impede the safe operation of the facility. The personnel's work will continue uninhibited, as confirmed by the TASS news agency.

The inclusion of Zaporizhzhia NPP in the sanctions list marks a significant geopolitical development but apparently leaves the nuclear plant's functionality intact as per the latest reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025