Left Menu

China to Illuminate Moonbase with Nuclear Power by 2030

China plans a nuclear-powered lunar base in collaboration with Russia. The aim is to establish the International Lunar Research Station, with nuclear energy supplementing solar power. This aligns with China's space aspirations to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030, competing with NASA's Artemis programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:37 IST
China to Illuminate Moonbase with Nuclear Power by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has revealed plans to construct a nuclear plant on the Moon to power the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), which it's developing in partnership with Russia. This ambitious initiative was detailed in a presentation by a senior Chinese space official.

Targeting a 2030 deadline to establish a permanent manned lunar base, China aims to leverage its Chang'e-8 mission as the foundation for this significant advancement. The mission will explore energy supply options, including solar arrays and infrastructure such as pipelines and cables for heating and electricity on the Moon's surface.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos has outlined a proposal to develop a nuclear reactor on the Moon with the China National Space Administration by 2035. This step was highlighted in Shanghai, where ILRS officials from 17 countries were briefed on plans, underscoring China's strong support for the project. This effort will run parallel to NASA's Artemis programme, which seeks to return U.S. astronauts to the Moon as early as 2025. Moreover, China's ILRS advancements, expected by 2035, will invite significant global collaboration through its "555 Project."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025