China to Illuminate Moonbase with Nuclear Power by 2030

China has revealed plans to construct a nuclear plant on the Moon to power the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), which it's developing in partnership with Russia. This ambitious initiative was detailed in a presentation by a senior Chinese space official.

Targeting a 2030 deadline to establish a permanent manned lunar base, China aims to leverage its Chang'e-8 mission as the foundation for this significant advancement. The mission will explore energy supply options, including solar arrays and infrastructure such as pipelines and cables for heating and electricity on the Moon's surface.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos has outlined a proposal to develop a nuclear reactor on the Moon with the China National Space Administration by 2035. This step was highlighted in Shanghai, where ILRS officials from 17 countries were briefed on plans, underscoring China's strong support for the project. This effort will run parallel to NASA's Artemis programme, which seeks to return U.S. astronauts to the Moon as early as 2025. Moreover, China's ILRS advancements, expected by 2035, will invite significant global collaboration through its "555 Project."

