China's Bold Lunar Ambition: Building a Nuclear Power Plant on the Moon with Russia
China is considering the construction of a nuclear plant on the Moon to power the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), which it plans to develop with Russia. This initiative is part of China's strategy to become a leading space power by 2030, with the construction groundwork starting through its Chang’e-8 mission in 2028.
China is exploring the possibility of constructing a nuclear power plant on the Moon to support the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), which it plans to develop in collaboration with Russia. This was revealed in a presentation by a senior Chinese space official on Wednesday.
The presentation detailed plans for the Chang'e-8 mission in 2028, which aims to lay the groundwork for a permanent, manned lunar base. The proposal includes using large-scale solar arrays alongside pipelines and cables built on the lunar surface for heating and electrical needs.
China's timeline for building a lunar outpost by 2035 coincides with NASA's Artemis program, which intends to return astronauts to the Moon by 2025. Despite past challenges in talks over space-based reactors, the collaboration between China and Russia is seen as a strategic move, especially in light of recent Western sanctions limiting Russia's access to space technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
