Delhi Police Cracks Down Ahead of Assembly Polls: 48 Arrested, 12,000 Liquor Bottles Seized

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, law enforcement has intensified its efforts, apprehending 48 individuals under the Delhi Excise Act and confiscating 12,000 bottles of liquor since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. The strict actions were in response to directives from the Election Commission, intending to curb electoral malpractices and ensure smooth proceedings.

Joint CP Southern Range, Sanjay Kumar Jain, disclosed the registration of 46 cases pertaining to the Excise Act, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal activities, including bootlegging and possession of illegal firearms and drugs. In one week, the authorities registered cases involving 11 illegal firearms, arresting 12 individuals. Moreover, the police detained over 500 habitual offenders and arrested more than 1000 people for public intoxication.

To facilitate a fair election, the police have asked 21 CAPF companies to monitor interstate borders and sensitive areas. Social media platforms are under scrutiny, with dedicated monitoring teams in place to prevent the spread of misinformation. As the city gears up for polling on February 5, these stringent measures are vital to maintaining electoral integrity.

