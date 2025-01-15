Power Shift: Chris Wright's Energy Priorities
Chris Wright, Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Energy Department, emphasized expanding domestic energy production, prioritizing fossil fuels and liquefied natural gas. He views fossil fuels as a solution to poverty, despite criticism of their climate impact. Wright will succeed Jennifer Granholm after Senate confirmation, pushing for increased energy output.
Chris Wright, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Energy Department, outlined his priorities during a Senate confirmation hearing. His focus centers on expanding domestic energy production, particularly through liquefied natural gas (LNG) and nuclear power, despite criticism of fossil fuels' environmental impact.
Wright, who previously led Liberty Energy, argues that fossil fuels are crucial to alleviate global poverty, which he perceives as a more immediate concern than climate change. Expected to receive Senate approval, Wright will replace Jennifer Granholm, stepping down from his current role at Liberty once confirmed.
Protests over Wright's stance on energy occasionally interrupted the hearing, but he remains committed to increasing energy production and removing barriers to progress. As U.S. energy demand rises, Wright may advance Trump's agenda through regulatory changes to expedite energy projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
