Illuminating Bravery: 'Gaurav Gatha' Celebrates Indian Army's Rich Legacy

In a spectacular tribute to the valor of the Indian Army, the event 'Gaurav Gatha' was organized at the Bombay Engineers Group and Centre to commemorate the 77th Army Day Parade 2025. Attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials, the event highlighted the Army's rich legacy.

'Gaurav Gatha' featured an impressive blend of lights, sound, and live performances, tracing the Indian Army's evolution from mythological origins to its modern form. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated the army's critical role in facing internal and external challenges while emphasizing the nation's ongoing developmental phase.

Rajnath Singh underscored the importance of a robust defense capability for India's progress towards becoming a developed country by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He highlighted that a strong military is essential for national security amid evolving warfare and geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)