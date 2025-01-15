Left Menu

Illuminating Bravery: 'Gaurav Gatha' Celebrates Indian Army's Rich Legacy

The 'son et lumiere' event, 'Gaurav Gatha', celebrated the 77th Army Day with tributes to the Indian Army. Held at the Bombay Engineers Group and Centre, it showcased the Army's evolution, courage, and crucial role in national development. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the force's indispensable role in the nation's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:49 IST
Illuminating Bravery: 'Gaurav Gatha' Celebrates Indian Army's Rich Legacy
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Army Day in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular tribute to the valor of the Indian Army, the event 'Gaurav Gatha' was organized at the Bombay Engineers Group and Centre to commemorate the 77th Army Day Parade 2025. Attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials, the event highlighted the Army's rich legacy.

'Gaurav Gatha' featured an impressive blend of lights, sound, and live performances, tracing the Indian Army's evolution from mythological origins to its modern form. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated the army's critical role in facing internal and external challenges while emphasizing the nation's ongoing developmental phase.

Rajnath Singh underscored the importance of a robust defense capability for India's progress towards becoming a developed country by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He highlighted that a strong military is essential for national security amid evolving warfare and geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025