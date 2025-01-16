Left Menu

Stocks Rally as Inflation Cools and Bank Earnings Shine

U.S. stocks experienced significant gains on Wednesday, driven by lower-than-expected inflation data and strong earnings from major banks. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw their biggest daily percentage increases in over two months. Economic concerns remain, though optimism about further Fed rate cuts persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 01:39 IST
Stocks Rally as Inflation Cools and Bank Earnings Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant surge on Wednesday, U.S. stocks reached new heights, with all three major indexes reporting their largest daily percentage gains in over two months. This rally was fueled by lower-than-expected core inflation data for December and robust earnings reports from major U.S. banks.

The Labor Department's latest figures revealed a nine-month high increase in the consumer price index, primarily due to rising energy costs, though underlying inflation pressures showed signs of easing. Meanwhile, the producer price index climbed less than anticipated, further bolstering investor sentiment.

Earnings reports added to the optimistic mood, with banking giants such as JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs posting impressive profits, reflecting a strong investment banking business and rebounding markets. As expectations rise for additional Federal Reserve rate cuts, market participants remain watchful of the economic policies from the incoming Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025