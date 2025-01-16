Hindenburg Research Calls It Quits

Nate Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg Research, has announced the closure of the well-known short-selling firm. His decision comes after persistent intense demands of the work took a toll, as revealed in a note released on Wednesday.

Hindenburg, established in 2017, gained prominence for its impactful market reports, most notably the one targeting the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, resulting in a market loss of over $100 billion. The firm also challenged companies such as Nikola Corp and Icahn Enterprises LP.

Anderson stated his intention to conclude the firm's operations after completing their current projects. He plans to dedicate the coming months to creating and releasing materials to share Hindenburg's investigative methods with the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)