Hindenburg Research Calls It Quits

Nate Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research, announced the closure of the short-selling firm known for significant market impacts, including on India's Adani Group. Anderson cited the intense nature of the work and plans to share insights and methodologies publicly before disbanding the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 03:40 IST
Nate Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg Research, has announced the closure of the well-known short-selling firm. His decision comes after persistent intense demands of the work took a toll, as revealed in a note released on Wednesday.

Hindenburg, established in 2017, gained prominence for its impactful market reports, most notably the one targeting the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, resulting in a market loss of over $100 billion. The firm also challenged companies such as Nikola Corp and Icahn Enterprises LP.

Anderson stated his intention to conclude the firm's operations after completing their current projects. He plans to dedicate the coming months to creating and releasing materials to share Hindenburg's investigative methods with the public.

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria's Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda's Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

