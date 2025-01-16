Left Menu

Asian Shares Surge on Eased Inflation, Yen and Oil Climb

Asian stocks rose tracking Wall Street gains after easing U.S. core inflation hinted at potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. The yen climbed on rate hike bets, while U.S. crude oil prices increased due to declining stockpiles and potential supply disruptions from new sanctions on Russian energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 08:17 IST
Asian Shares Surge on Eased Inflation, Yen and Oil Climb
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian shares followed Wall Street's upward trajectory on Thursday, with eased core U.S. inflation keeping potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve likely, leading to a softened dollar. Meanwhile, the yen surged to a one-month peak amid speculation of a rate hike.

Major Wall Street indexes posted their most significant daily percentage gains since post-U.S. election day, powered by robust earnings from major financial entities like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. Consistent growth was observed across Asia, with China's blue-chip stocks and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index seeing notable increases.

Investor focus now shifts towards tech stocks and AI chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor, anticipating bullish earnings amidst broader trends in energy markets where U.S. crude prices saw an uptick prompted by supply concerns due to new sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

