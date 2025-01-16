Asian Shares Surge on Eased Inflation, Yen and Oil Climb

Asian shares followed Wall Street's upward trajectory on Thursday, with eased core U.S. inflation keeping potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve likely, leading to a softened dollar. Meanwhile, the yen surged to a one-month peak amid speculation of a rate hike.

Major Wall Street indexes posted their most significant daily percentage gains since post-U.S. election day, powered by robust earnings from major financial entities like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. Consistent growth was observed across Asia, with China's blue-chip stocks and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index seeing notable increases.

Investor focus now shifts towards tech stocks and AI chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor, anticipating bullish earnings amidst broader trends in energy markets where U.S. crude prices saw an uptick prompted by supply concerns due to new sanctions.

