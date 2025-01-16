Adani Group Soars as Hindenburg Research Shuts Down

Adani Group stocks experienced a significant rally Thursday morning after the closure of Hindenburg Research, the U.S. investment firm noted for short-selling reports that previously affected the Adani conglomerate. Shares of multiple Adani companies skyrocketed on this development.

Despite the firm's influential past, Hindenburg's founder Nate Anderson announced its closure without providing a specific reason. The decision comes just days before the Biden administration's end, indicating a noteworthy shift in market dynamics.

Anderson mentioned the move was a culmination of personal and professional reflection. He dispelled rumors of external pressures, instead highlighting a newfound personal comfort, signaling an end to Hindenburg's controversial yet impactful market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)