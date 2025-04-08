Left Menu

ED Challenges Closure of MUDA Land Allotment Case Involving CM Siddaramaiah

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposes the Karnataka Lokayukta police's closure of a case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land allotment issue. The ED argues that critical evidence was overlooked and seeks to present additional documents to support their investigation into potential money laundering activities.

Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:24 IST
ED Challenges Closure of MUDA Land Allotment Case Involving CM Siddaramaiah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday contested the Karnataka Lokayukta police's decision to close the MUDA land allotment case, linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The agency claims that crucial evidence was ignored and asks the court to consider 27 additional documents crucial to the case.

The ED's counsel asserted the agency's right to scrutinize state investigative reports, citing Supreme Court precedents emphasizing that those involved in money laundering must face justice. Despite this, the judge ruled that the ED could not file a separate complaint but could submit extra facts to aid ongoing complaints.

The case involves alleged irregularities in allotting 14 plots to Siddaramaiah's wife and potential money laundering. The ED is also examining the acquisition of 3.16 acres in Kesare village, raising further questions about transactions linked to the Chief Minister's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

