ED Challenges Closure of MUDA Land Allotment Case Involving CM Siddaramaiah

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday contested the Karnataka Lokayukta police's decision to close the MUDA land allotment case, linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The agency claims that crucial evidence was ignored and asks the court to consider 27 additional documents crucial to the case.

The ED's counsel asserted the agency's right to scrutinize state investigative reports, citing Supreme Court precedents emphasizing that those involved in money laundering must face justice. Despite this, the judge ruled that the ED could not file a separate complaint but could submit extra facts to aid ongoing complaints.

The case involves alleged irregularities in allotting 14 plots to Siddaramaiah's wife and potential money laundering. The ED is also examining the acquisition of 3.16 acres in Kesare village, raising further questions about transactions linked to the Chief Minister's family.

