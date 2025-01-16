Hydropower Initiatives and Infrastructural Boost in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has approved significant SGST reimbursement concessions for hydropower projects to boost financial feasibility, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The cabinet has focused on the Tato II Hydroelectric Project and Kamala HEP by offering State GST relief and planning a joint venture partnership with central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) wherein the state will hold a 26% equity share. These projects involve a cumulative investment of approximately Rs 35,000 crore and aim to provide substantial economic benefits, including Rs 470 crore from free power and Rs 79 crore from local area developments annually.

In an effort to rejuvenate stalled developments, the government is working on policy changes to restore large terminated projects while also enhancing infrastructure, governance, and healthcare. Plans for a medical college and hospital in Namsai, and the creation of numerous educational and land management positions, are part of the cabinet's broader vision for statewide advancements.

