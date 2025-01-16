Left Menu

HDFC Life's Profit Surge: Stock Leaps 12%

HDFC Life's shares soared nearly 12% after announcing a 14% rise in net profit for the December quarter. Despite the profit increase to Rs 415 crore, total income fell, and the solvency ratio dropped slightly. The nine-month profit reached Rs 1,326 crore, an improvement from the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:51 IST
HDFC Life's Profit Surge: Stock Leaps 12%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Life's shares experienced a significant boost on Thursday, climbing by nearly 12%, following the announcement of a 14% increase in net profit for the December quarter.

The firm's net profit rose to Rs 415 crore, a notable rise from Rs 365 crore in the previous year, as indicated by the company's regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Despite this profit surge, HDFC Life reported a decline in total income from Rs 26,694 crore to Rs 16,914 crore. Additionally, the solvency ratio slightly decreased to 188%, however, it remained above the 150% regulatory requirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025